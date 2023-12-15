Topics
South Torrance High School’s Dance performs annual fall show ‘Kill the Lights’

South High's dance teams performed in the Performing Arts Center for their annual fall dance show "Kill the Lights" in November.
Dahee Ryu

December 15, 2023
South’s dance team performed their annual fall dance show in the PAC from Nov. 1 to 3. The show consisted of 28 songs, spanning around a total of two hours with an intermission of 15 minutes between. 

Several rehearsals took place before the first performance, allowing the dancers to adjust to the stage and experience what the actual night of the show would be like.

“We had two tech rehearsals before the actual show, which is where we run the show top to bottom with costumes and lighting,” Advanced Dance team co-captain Leona Sun said. 

Advanced Dance performs their full show in the Performing Arts Center (Photo courtesy of Bana Al Abbar)

Each of the dances were rehearsed meticulously by the dancers, and they made sure that they knew all of the routines before performing on stage in front of students, faculty, and family members. 

“I prepared for the fall dance show by reviewing all of my dances ahead of time,” Advanced Dance team co-captain Pia Documet said. “I also made sure that I knew all of my dances well and felt confident about performing them.”

The choreography is usually done by special choreographers that come to teach the team. Sometimes, students even volunteer to create routines to songs.

“We learn material from summer camps, and you can volunteer to do a student choreography piece,” Sun said. “Learning the choreography is fun because the team really gets to express themselves through our favorite art form.”

The dance show covered several different genres, and the dancers were truly able to shine in whichever genre that they were casted in. This made sure the audience would be pleased with the performance.

“This fall show, we’re performing to all kinds of music genres,” senior Kiana Bravo said. “I love all the dances I was in and am so grateful to be casted in them to express myself.”

Advanced Dance prepares to perform their last routine of the night (Photo courtesy of Bana Al Abbar)

The last song of the night was “Family Ties” by Kendrick Lamar, a large hip-hop routine by the Advanced Dance team. 

“Even before the Fall Dance show, I loved listening to ‘Family Ties,’” Advanced Dance team co-captain Triniti Sluyster said. “Dancing to a song that I loved before really made learning and performing it enjoyable.”

Several underclassmen performed solo pieces for the show as well, being able to express their emotions through the choreography that was given to them to the best of their ability.

“Although the song is about heartbreak, it’s a very catchy and upbeat song,” sophomore Amelie Coe said. “I wanted the audience to feel that emotion with me as I danced on stage.”

The dance show was extremely successful, with the second night selling out tickets. Many students promised their friends that they would be back for the spring dance show as well, which will be taking place in the PAC from April 17 to 19.

“I was so happy to see my friends perform on stage about something they’re passionate about,” sophomore Elise Serpik said. “I’ll definitely be coming back for the spring show as well.”

