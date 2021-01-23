CIF Southern Section cancels fall sports championships

The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section released a statement, Jan. 19, that championships for fall sports would be canceled.

The statement read that although championships are canceled, fall sports are able to play out their seasons if permitted by state and local government guidelines when COVID-19 conditions improve. The only portion of the season that is canceled is the Southern Section championships.

“We strongly support our member schools in returning to play, provided the guidelines distributed by the California Department of Public Health, and local health authorities are adhered to,” CIF Commissioner of Athletics Rob Wigod wrote.

According to Wigod, CIF-SS canceled the championships because the progress from purple tier towards orange had not permitted most fall sports to start playing their seasons, there wasn’t enough time for those sports to complete their seasons and play Championships and CIF-SS is unable to host a competition in a single location while having all student-athletes from the seven Southern Section counties attend.

“[Schools] have time now remaining in the fall season of sport to schedule as many contests as they possibly can,” Wigod said at a live press conference yesterday. “League contests, non-league contests that have already been postponed or canceled could now potentially be added to our season up until the end dates for each sport.”

Currently fall sports such as boys/girls cross country, football, girls volleyball and boys/girls water polo will be permitted to play out their seasons with the following end dates for their seasons:

Boys/Girls Cross Country – Saturday, March 27, 2021

11-Man Football – Saturday, April 17, 2021

Girls Volleyball – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Boys/Girls Water Polo – Saturday, March 20, 2021

The CIF-SS statement included further details explaining that as of now, spring sports will continue as scheduled in the calendar released in July 2020. Wigod said that CIF-SS would determine and announce in early or mid-April whether they will be able to hold Southern Section Championships.