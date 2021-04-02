Fountain Valley High School girls’ golf roars against Westminster Lions

Fountain Valley High School’s girls’ varsity golf team prevailed against Westminster High School in a 196-299 victory Thursday afternoon at Willowick Golf Course in Santa Ana.

The Lady Barons attribute their success to the depth of talented golfers on their team, including freshman Kylie Phi and juniors Madison Le and Milan Nguyen whose contributions gifted the team with a promising start to the season. Le shot an impressive score of 36 followed by Phi with a total of 38 and Nguyen with 39.

“I was very pleased with the team’s effort,” Coach Carter Keyser said. “It was a great way to start the season and I’m very optimistic that we’ll win league for the 2nd year in a row.”

The girls look forward to another match against Westminster High School at Willowick Golf Course on April 14 at 3 p.m.