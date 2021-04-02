Fountain Valley High School girls’ golf swings to a first-place finish against Corona Del Mar

Fountain Valley High School’s girls’ varsity golf team triumphed over Corona Del Mar High School in a 209-244 lead at Newport Beach country club on March 22.

The Barons were able to maintain their low scores throughout the game in all-around strong team performance. Standout players include freshman Kylie Phi and juniors Madison Le and Milan Nguyen. Both Phi and Nguyen ended up with individual scores of 42 while Le delivered an exceptional score of 37.

“It was a tough course but we did our best. I hope that with each match we play, we steadily improve,” Nguyen said.

It was a tough match for the Lady Barons but they continue to preview their talents and demonstrate passion for the sport.

“Today was a really fun game despite the windy conditions. Our team played hard but we still need to become slightly better,” Le said. “We all have really high hopes for the season and we know we can go far.”