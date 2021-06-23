FVHS Barons conquer the Beckman Patriots in CIF dual match for wrestling

Fountain Valley varsity wrestling team beat Beckman High School in the CIF Duals wrestling match with a score of 74-3 on May 26.

The Barons took down the Patriots with great takedowns and speedy pins. Key players throughout the game were senior Max Wilner, senior Luis Ramirez, junior Zachary Parker, junior Sean Solis and sophomore Hercules Windrath.

“Today’s team performance was really good, almost everybody on our team came out with a win,” Parker said.

Against Beckman, Ramirez went up for the first match and scored 11 points.

“Some of the players strengths were that they know they’re going to beat there kid. A bunch of my teammates have this mentality that they’re going to win every single match and I just have faith that they will and they always do. Another strength was cheering for the team so they could try harder,” Ramirez said.

The match ended up with a victory for the Barons’ as the coach suggested new ways to tackle techniques, form, and eventually beat their opponents.

“Some improvements our team needs is we need better cardio so we can push the pace the whole match,” Parker said.

With the support of their teammates, they were able to conquer the Patriots’ and are now ready to bring on the new year.

“I feel like we did really good. All my teammates went out there and they did what they had to do,” Ramirez said. “Even though one of my teammates lost we still came out on top buy a lot of points so I think we did pretty good.”