Girls basketball win against Ocean View’s Seahawks

This Thursday, the Lady Barons basketball team won against Ocean View High School with a final score of 49-38. Although both teams played strong, the Seahawks fell short, especially in the second half of the game.

The game started off with the Barons winning the tip off and having possession of the ball. After many attempts to score and multiple rebounds by both teams, senior Caitlin Okawa scored the first two points of the game.

In the first quarter, the Barons had a strong defense that was also matched by the Seahawks. After missed shots from both teams, the Barons scored three three-pointers which led to the final score of 10-6 for the Barons in the first quarter.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Seahawks started with a solid defense and offense bringing the score to a close 11-10 for the Barons. After repeated fouls from both teams, the Barons made a strong comeback with a three-pointer and multiple shots. The quarter ended with the Barons leading 19-12.

In the third quarter, both the Barons and the Seahawks played similarly leading to the score bouncing back and forth between the two teams. The Barons led the third quarter by a score of 28-22.

In the fourth and last quarter, the game was heated with the competitive Barons’ strong defense and offense. Although the quarter started with Ocean View’s Seahawks scoring back to back and resulting in a close score of 29-27 for the Barons, the Barons bounced back with two three-pointers in a row by Senior Kristen Ho. After a layup by FVHS’ senior Mylinh (Enya) Nguyen, numerous fouls were called for both teams. This quarter ended with a score of 49-38 for the Barons.

Some of the key players include Ho, who scored multiple three pointers, was always ready to catch or block the ball and made a notable number of rebounds. Junior Margaret Tengan was continuously scoring every quarter and helping block shots by the opposite team. Okawa also contributed to the game by assisting shots and facilitating ball passes.

Although both teams showed strong defense, the Barons’ communication and effort on the court put them ahead of the Seahawks.