Poem: ‘Guns aren’t the problem’

People keep dying
And we keep lying
To ourselves
And others around
Refusing to make a sound
Acting like everything is okay
And that there is nothing
For us to try and save
Since it’s solely about
How people behave,
The ones who know
Beg for us to wake up
But we tell them they don’t know
Because they’re too young
Even though they’re the ones
Who are shot in the lungs.
We see the effects years later
When the massacres don’t end
And others can’t take the despair
Deciding to end their fears
With a bullet to the head
Or hanging from a thread,
But the adults know best
As they always do
Which is why my computer screen always reads:
17
13
7
More or less dead
An active shooting at a high school
Semi Automatic rifle used
Mentally ill outcasted teenager,
When my computer screen should read:
17
13
7
More or less dead
The terrorist used a semi automatic rifle
Congress is working to make a change
So the average person can’t buy these guns
That you don’t need to hunt
Because their only purpose is to kill.
Yes, our country was founded
On the right to own guns
And protect ourselves
From a tyrannical government
But that was then
And this is now,
Our laws need to be fluid
Instead of remaining stagnant
For more than 200 years.
Don’t just open your eyes
But your heart
To lives the lives
You are tearing apart.
