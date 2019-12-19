Opinion: The Warriors dynasty has fallen but don’t write them off yet

The Golden State Warriors made a name for themselves in the past few years as one of the best teams in all of NBA history. Their 2014-15 season was one for the books. Star point guard Stephen Curry won his first MVP and led the team to their first championship since 1973.

The very next year, they beat the historic 1995-96 Chicago Bulls regular-season record of 72-10 with a new record of 73-9. What made this accomplishment especially astounding was the star-studded roster of the Bulls. With household names like Dennis Rodman, Ron Harper, Steve Kerr, and Michael Jordan, many hailed this team as one of the best even before the 1995-96 season started. Although fielding a great lineup with defending MVP Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the 2015-16 Warriors could not hold a candle to the great Bulls team.

Although they ended up losing to the Lebron James led Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals that year, most fans and team officials would be pretty satisfied with the accomplishments of the Warriors. However, their front office certainly wasn’t as they made moves and acquired a once-in-a-generation talent, Kevin Durant. With a former MVP in Durant and Curry winning the first unanimous MVP in NBA history, many hailed the Warriors as a superteam. And they weren’t wrong.

They ended up winning two championships back to back in 2017 and 2018. However, recently, plagued with injuries and free agency losses, the Warriors have fallen back to reality. And it hasn’t been pretty.

Within 7 games, the Warriors lost Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to injuries. To make matters worse, they also lost Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. The Warriors saw themselves plummet from making 5 finals in a row and winning 3 of those 5 to a team that will most likely not even make the playoffs, a widely voiced consensus around the league.

Now, the only bright side is D’Angelo Russell, who recently put up a career-high of 52 points. However, looking deeper, the Warriors seem to have a potential playoff run this season.

Let’s look at the roster.

Although Curry and Thompson, two superstar guards, are out for the season, the Warriors roster is still better than a lot of other teams in the league. With a star guard in Russell and a versatile forward in Green, this combination is not to be taken lightly. Russell led the historically weak Nets to game 5 against a star-studded 76ers roster, and Draymond Green played an integral role in getting the Warriors through the 2016 playoffs.

Furthermore, the Warriors possess a strong group of newer players like rookie Eric Paschall who scored 36 points in just his 6th ever official NBA game. However, although they certainly have a group of talented individuals, their frontcourt still struggles much. For example, their outing against the Los Angeles Lakers in the preseason illustrates their woes clearly. Throughout the game, Lebron abused the weaker and shorter Warriors team by lobbing the ball to 7-foot Javale McGee and the towering star forward Anthony Davis.

Thus, if the Warriors hope to survive this competitive Western Conference, they will need to buff up their frontcourt. Once they do, the playoffs will not seem so far away as it does today. Perhaps, they could even return to form if each player continues to step up every night.