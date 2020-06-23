Column: Cooking is a therapeutic activity and creative outlet

With spatulas and bowls scattered on the counter and the powdered sugar scenting the air with a sweet aroma, I felt my muscles relaxing and my mind clearer than before.

In light of everything important that is happening in the world right now, it may seem inappropriate to be bringing up the trivial subject of finding my own creative outlet. However, as suggested by the title of this story, I am going to be talking about cooking and its connection with my mental health because despite the current situations, or rather, due to the current situations, our mental health is of the utmost importance if we plan on engaging in youth activism.

Personally, cooking and baking make the perfect escape from the burdens and stresses of everyday life. While many enjoy yoga, jogging and other types of physical relaxation as a form of therapy, I find comfort in the endless possibilities inherent in the process of cooking.

I am by no means anywhere near the level of a professional chef. In fact, I probably wouldn’t even call myself an experienced home cook. Nonetheless, whipping up a batch of chocolate chip cookies isn’t rocket science and with some effort, I think everyone can make scrumptious cookies.

With the pandemic, everyone is finding themselves cooped up at home most of the time. Whether you are staying on top of a rigorous schedule or sleeping 15 hours a day, it is eventually going to get repetitive and boring. To pass the time, I recommend honing your culinary skills; you will find that time flies by. Test out that advanced recipe you always wanted to try but seemed too intimidating; serve up something fancy for the long-overdue family dinner.

Cooking can also be turned into a special bonding opportunity. Split the mundane task of shaping bread rolls among family members or call your relatives for their legendary recipes; these may just turn into cherished memories later on.