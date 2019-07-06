NBC’s “Bring the Funny” searches to find the next big name in comedy

This summer, a comedy competition like you’ve never seen before is making its debut. NBC’s “Bring The Funny” is a multifaceted comedy competition, encompassing everything from stand-up routines, to improv sketches, and even magic and puppetering.

During the competition, hopefuls competing for the final prize of $250,000 will be judged (and mentored) by some of the biggest names in comedy: Jeff Foxworthy, Chrissy Teigen and Kenan Thompson.

On Wednesday, June 26, the “Bring the Funny” judges and host, Amanda Seales, made their debut at Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles, California to discuss the upcoming project and share their excitement for what is to come.

“Any other competition show you’ve seen was always standup, but what I’ve learned is that there are a lot of ways to make people laugh,” Foxworthy said.

The show provides an opportunity for each facet of comedy to shine through four different rounds that contestants go through.

The first round is a stand-up round where contestants will write and perform their own stand up, and receive feedback from the judges.

If selected for the next round, they will progress to the comedy clashes, where contestants will go one on one against each other. Only one of the two in each pair will be selected to go onto the next round.

The comedy showcase is next, where contestants are encouraged to show off their best comedic skills in whatever medium they want — whether it’s a skit, a song, or a standup routine.

If contestants progress to the final round of the competition, they will perform in front of a live audience and the winner will be selected by an audience vote. Embedded in the show’s purpose is a genuine passion from each judge to help aspiring comedians improve their craft.

“We want people to take every critique,” Teigen said. “We want to see different things. We want to see that you can take criticism and make it great.”

NBC’s “Bring The Funny” premieres on Tuesday, July 9 at 10/9c.