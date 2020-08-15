Opinion: Eating the right foods will bring spiritual growth and change you for the better

As you’ve probably heard before, we are what we eat.

And I mean, literally.

Reasons to acquire a plant-based diet can go on and on such as climate change, physical health and animal harm. Yet, with all those aside, a plant-based diet is also a perfect way of eliminating negative energies, hence, bringing spiritual growth and ultimately the best version of ourselves.

As the Environmental Working Group Organization explicitly states, animals being brought to our plates from American factory farms are routinely given continual low doses of antibiotics in order to prevent sickness, promote faster growth and boost profits; this results in cows, chickens, goats, etc. to produce approximately 10 times more than what their bodies allow, only to later get vehemently slaughtered.

According to leading scientists and the Environmental Protection Agency, nearly 95% of our exposure to dioxin (a highly toxic chemical compound) comes in the concentrated form of meat, fish and dairy products.

A plant-based diet will doubtlessly free your body and spirit from all those harmful toxins; and instead, prompt you to obtain all the optimum nutrition from electrical plant-based foods.

The story does not end here. When we enjoy an animal or its product, we not only consume the manmade, harmful substances but also ingest the low vibrations, horror-based negative energies of that animal.

Because these animals get crammed into filthy, windowless sheds and stuffed into wire cages, metal crates, and other torturous devices in these factory farms, they get deterred from doing absolutely anything natural, according to PETA.

Paul McCartney underlies numerous times, in his interview with PETA, if slaughterhouses had glass walls everyone would be vegetarian. So it is no way expected for the energies flowing in animals’ bodies that are tortured from birth to death to be positive and uplifting for the consumers.

According to my spiritual coach from YouTube Robert Breton, limiting animal and animal products unblocks the body and soul’s energy system (chakras) and lets energy flow freely in the body. Through this way we achieve spiritual consciousness and live a wholesome, virtuous life.

When you think about it, wouldn’t you prefer redirecting all the mental and physical energy spent towards digesting partly manmade, partly raw, decomposed and only slightly nutritional food to more productive, fulfilling activities?

Buddha also reiterated by stating that to become vegetarian is to step into the stream which leads to nirvana.

Furthermore, in these initial days of my journey of going vegan, I have related to a quote from Benjamin Franklin the most that has motivated me:

“My refusing to eat meat occasioned inconveniency, and I have been frequently chided for my singularity. But my light repast allows for greater progress, for greater clearness of head and quicker comprehension.”