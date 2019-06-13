(Image by Erin Jeon)
University High School

People Profiles: Episode 1

Introducing “People Profiles,” a podcast dedicated to covering people making news in interesting ways on community, state, and national levels. Each episode delivers unique student opinions on all different sorts of issues.

This episode of “People Profiles” is about Kim Kardashian West and her recent announcement of her becoming a lawyer. She has previously shown interest in the criminal justice system and worked with President Trump last year to commute the prison sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a convicted drug trafficker. Hear about it below!

