Spice of Life podcast: New Year, New Entertainment

The Spice of Life is back with the second installment of season three as we follow what’s up-and-coming in entertainment. Listen in as Simona, Baran, Toby and Tak discuss developments in tv and movies that we are looking forward to this year. We discuss new seasons of tv shows, additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Harry Potter Reunion: Return to Hogwarts, and the quantity and quality of reboots.

Recorded 1/17/22

0:30 – new seasons of TV shows

10:19 – MCU

28:15 – Harry Potter Reunion

33:07 – Reboots

By Simona Forster, Baran Daliri, Toby Forster, Tak Nishida