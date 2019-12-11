The Getting Through High School Podcast: Female high school athletes

The Getting Through High School Podcast aims to acquire new information to educate ourselves, as well as our fellow high schoolers in all areas of life. Our podcast covers several topics, such as study tips and extracurricular activities.

This first episode covers high school athletics, sports psychology and tips for student athletes to stay motivated.

The podcast consists of casual conversations that include interviews and candid discussions.

Timestamps:

0:34 – Introduction to the topic

0:57 – Interview with Mollie Stevens, lacrosse player at the University of Florida

5:13 – Interview with Genevieve Weed, waterpolo player at UC Berkeley

9:08 – Discussion