The Spice of Life podcast: Stories on screen and through sound

The Spice of Life is back with the first installment of season three as we follow what’s up-and-coming in entertainment. Listen in as Simona, Baran, Farah, Toby, Nikki and Jayden discuss new stories on screen and through sound. The first episode of the brand new season focuses on film set safety, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Squid Game and the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Recorded 11/13/21

0:35 – Alec Baldwin

10:19 – What’s New in the MCU

16:53 – Squid Game

29:11 – New Music

32:54 – Travis Scott

By Simona Forster, Baran Daliri, Farah Hamza, Toby Forster, Nikki Piedad, Jayden Peng