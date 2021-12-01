Topics
Full of suspense and intrigue, Squid Game is the most watched show in Netflix history. (Youngkyu Park/Netflix)

Arts and Entertainment

University High School

The Spice of Life podcast: Stories on screen and through sound

This podcast episode discusses film set safety, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Squid Game" and the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival tragedy.
<a href="https://highschool.latimes.com/author/simonaforster/" target="_self">Simona Forster</a>

Simona Forster

December 1, 2021
The Spice of Life is back with the first installment of season three as we follow what’s up-and-coming in entertainment. Listen in as Simona, Baran, Farah, Toby, Nikki and Jayden discuss new stories on screen and through sound. The first episode of the brand new season focuses on film set safety, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Squid Game and the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Recorded 11/13/21
0:35 – Alec Baldwin
10:19 – What’s New in the MCU
16:53 – Squid Game
29:11 – New Music
32:54 – Travis Scott

By Simona Forster, Baran Daliri, Farah Hamza, Toby Forster, Nikki Piedad, Jayden Peng

 

