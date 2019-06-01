The Spice of Life: Season 1, Episode 1

Introducing “The Spice of Life,” an entertainment podcast that follows several new fascinating topics with every episode. Life is only as supercalifragilisticexpialidocious as you make it, so we strive to help you maximize its amazingness, with anything from reports and discussions on new movies and TV shows, to cool talents and social media trends. We are so excited for you to be excited about something new!

Episode 1:

1:19 – Superbloom (Simona Forster)

3:28 – Coachella 2019 (Sol Choi)

5:34 – Movies (Ayushi Shah)

8:08 – Travel (Christina Yue)

by Simona Forster, Sol Choi, Ayushi Shah, Christina Yue