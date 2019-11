The Spice of Life comes back for another school year with a new podcast. We follow what’s up-and-coming in entertainment, so listen in as University High School students talk about “Joker,” “Sesame Street,” Disney+, “Avengers: Endgames'” campaign for the Oscars, and “Frozen 2.”

Episode 2:

00:15 – “Joker”

02:39 – “Sesame Street”

05:59 – Disney+

11:53 – “Avengers: Endgame”

14:57 – “Frozen 2”

Krishna Khawani contributed to this story.