The Spice of Life: Season 1, Episode 4

The Spice of Life is back with Episode 4 as we follow what’s up-and-coming in entertainment. Listen in as University High School students focus on and discuss social media — the merits, the caveats and how it affects the lives of the current and future generations. This episode dives deep into various platforms of social media and considers both the benefits and dangers of each.

Episode 4:

0:12 – TikTok

2:16 – Fast Fashion

5:52 – President Trump’s use of Twitter

8:15 – Instagram will begin hiding like count in U.S.

11:42 – Influence of social media on current and next generation