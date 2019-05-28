Youth on Technology — iPodcast Episode 1

First episode of the iPodcast hosted by Emily Hsi, Krishna Khawani, and Eric Xu. iPodcast discusses recent tech innovations as well as breakthroughs in the technology industry. Any and all new electronic devices, vehicles, and expansions into space are also covered.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
00:19 iOS 13 Rumors
01:13 Apple Product Colors (Airpods, iPhones)
02:20 Airpod Innovations
02:41 iPhone 11 Rumors
04:09 Samsung Galaxy Fold
04:47 Device Notches
05:08 Samsung Galaxy Fold Issues
05:32 Notches in Samsung vs. Apple
06:20 Company Product Quality/Device Security/Privacy
07:23 Apple Moving Forward (Touch ID, Headphone Jack)
08:12 Google in AI
09:13 Google Progressing as a Company
10:19 Microsoft Surface Pro
11:44 Google I/O Keynote and Pixel 3A
12:35 Elon Musk SpaceX Launch
13:00 Tesla Model Y
14:33 Tesla Car Market Popularity
15:22 Diversity of the Tesla Company (Tesla Flamethrower, S3XY Car Models, SpaceX)
16:32 Black Hole Images
17:29 Ending
Recorded May 7
