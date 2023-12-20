Column: The benefits of a healthy breakfast

“Finish your breakfast!” is the phrase I often hear from my mom in the morning. But why is the importance of breakfast so emphasized? Often called the most important meal of the day, delving into this topic can reveal that breakfast is rightfully nicknamed so.

Looking into the overlooked benefits of ensuring one eats a full and healthy breakfast, it can be found that breakfast provides the day’s energy, decreases the risk of health complications, and even boosts memory and concentration. There are plentiful options to fulfill breakfast requirements, and mixing and matching these options daily can yield delicious and nutritious breakfasts for every individual’s diet.

Firstly and probably most importantly, breakfast replenishes the body’s supply of glucose, providing individuals with sufficient energy to get through the day. Some days are just slower than others, and you may find it more difficult to get out of bed and start the day. Foods that contain elements such as but not limited to complex carbohydrates, protein, probiotics, and fiber are often referred to as foods that will help in jumpstarting a day. You may see oatmeal, eggs, Greek yogurt, and berries often referred to as being able to give an extra boost at the start of an action-packed day.

Healthy breakfasts can also lower the chance of illness. Research has shown that those who do not regularly eat breakfast are found to be at higher risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. As heart disease is currently the leading cause of death across all groups in the United States, it is more important than ever to take care of your heart. Oats, avocados, and protein-rich shakes are advised as heart-healthy breakfast options. Foods such as bacon and bakery goods which are processed and contain high amounts of fat, sugar, and refined carbs should be stayed away from if one is looking out for cardiovascular health.

Something that I found to be particularly useful and interesting is that a hearty breakfast can actually improve memory and concentration throughout the day. Coffee, green tea, blueberries, nuts, oranges, and eggs are often linked with giving people this extra mental push. On eventful days that may contain things such as a test, job interview, or competition, it is important to eat healthy in the morning to maximize your abilities to their full potential.

Consuming a well-rounded and nutritional breakfast on a daily basis can be critical to many aspects of someone’s life — including their health and performance throughout the day. So the next time your mom pesters you about your breakfast, don’t ignore her!