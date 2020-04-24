Opinion: How COVID-19 affects the technology industry

In a blink of an eye, the world changed. COVID-19 forced everyone to change their daily habits, which has created some horrific circumstances for businesses. On the other hand, some industries, specifically the technology industry, are flourishing during this time.

Now that school and work, just to name a few things, are all done digitally, this industry has a huge advantage. An increase in video chats and technological projects are just a couple ways how technology businesses are thriving at this time.

Video chatting has been the most convenient way of communication for a while now, but because of the quarantine situation, it has now become one of the only ways to communicate. For me, I haven’t had human contact with anyone outside my home since mid-March, and apps such as FaceTime and Skype are a great way to talk with my friends and family.

According to the New York Times, apps such as Skype, WhatsApp, Google Hangouts, Duo, Webex and Zoom “received approximately 600,000 downloads in one day at the beginning of the pandemic. Facebook Messenger’s video call functionality has also seen a 70% increase in activity since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a company statement.

It’s a relief to see that I’m not the only one who is spending quite some time on these video chat apps. To be honest, I am sure that my screen time on my phone people in touch and out of isolation.

Scientists are also using technology to help treat, combat and regulate both the virus and the people infected. Projects like Nextstrain provide “information that can help epidemiologists understand how the disease evolves in different countries and possible mutations that can change its nature,” according to the New York Times.

Using technology, scientists are working hard every day to better society that was harmed by the virus. Machinery use is high in hospitals where patients who are infected are held to be treated. Hospitals are also accepting donations from 3D printer users that can create ventilators for patients, according to NPR. Technology is a key essential for hospitals to function efficiently and ever since the outbreak, health care services are using it more and more.

Although the Coronavirus has negatively impacted the lives of the people, benefits can be seen for technology businesses. Technology is currently prospering and this virus may even contribute to the development of new technologies for the future.