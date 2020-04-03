Opinion: Online school is beneficial

You reach across your nightstand to grab your phone and stop your alarm. You jump out of bed, brush your teeth, grab your computer and walk downstairs. While many people are binge-watching their favorite TV show, you have something to do. You have a reason to get out of bed and be productive. School waits for nobody.

The addition of online school benefits students. Students have the opportunity to engage in classes and learn instead of spending time bored. Students may be more successful in a more relaxed environment. There is less pressure on students to look presentable.

Students will not necessarily spend their time putting on makeup, fixing their hair or putting on a matching outfit. It is acceptable for students to wear a sweatshirt and sweatpants because they are at home in a safe space. Since it is safer at home, students should be learning at home.

Many students may be worried about missing out socially. Snap chatting and texting your friends is great, but some students may still feel like they are missing out.

With the introduction of online schools using Zoom, students can talk to people in their classes they may not have been friends with before. Students can interact with each other and are not limited to friendships with only a few people. Some teachers are encouraging students to work together on projects and assignments through this new classroom setting. Students may have fun getting to bond with their classmates during this difficult transition.

Some students have trouble motivating themselves. Without online school, students may just sit at home with nothing to do. Many students need extra encouragement from their teachers.

Online learning allows teachers to support their students from far away. An assignment from a teacher to learn about Coronavirus may promote a student to consider researching more. One assignment can lead to curiosity and more learning.

Students can allow their online school to distract them from the unknown. Rather than letting the fear of Coronavirus stop students from learning, it can be a source of motivation to work harder.

A designated schedule is necessary for students. Waiting around at home for something to change is not a productive use of time. Online school is a way for students to take back what they are worthy of. Students are worthy of learning. Online school is a solution for student success.