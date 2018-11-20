The Woolsey Fire ravages southern California

Encompassing over 150 miles of California and destroying thousands of homes, the Woolsey fire is at 82 percent containment, according to CBS News. Fortunately, local firefighters are doing their best to save homes and stop the fire from spreading.

Even in areas where flames are not active, power lines are down, trees have fallen, the air quality is dangerous and there’s little to no cell phone service, according to Curbed L.A.

Though the fire is gone in some areas, people’s once familiar homes and childhood parks are left in ruin. Some people returning home are unable to let their friends and family know they are safe because of down power lines. With nowhere to go and no one to talk to, people are experiencing the devastation of the fire.

Malibu residents questioned fire officials about the division of resources and rushed evacuation notices after a third body was discovered in Agoura Hills, according to the L.A. Times.

Thinking it was for their safety, individuals who flee their homes because of the fire are burned alive on the flaming roads. As innocent people are also burned alive stuck in their cars, families are affected by the threatening wildfire.

“Some residents returning to their homes after evacuating from the Woolsey fire are being warned to prepare for potential mud flows, a deadly threat that will continue to loom over the region as the rainy season approaches,” said Los Angeles Times reporters Hannah Fry and Matt Hamilton.

People are threatened by the mudslides that are expected to come days after the devastating fire.

Trump has come to twitter to address the fire:”There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments”.

Many are infuriated by Trump’s comments on the fire and believe he should have more sympathy for the many lives lost and the firefighters working day and night. However, others accept Trump’s perspective after witnessing the devastating result of the fire.

Fire officials said that the Woolsey Fire had scorched more than 80 percent of the total National Park lands in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area by November 12, according to Laist news.

As the fire burns most National Park lands in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, Trump approved the request for a Major Disaster Declaration, allowing federal funds to help put out the fire.

The fire’s disastrous impact is seen as hundreds of homes, parks, offices, and families are sacrificed. Fire Departments predicted the fire to be under full containment by November 18, but it has yet to be fully contained.