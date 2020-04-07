Typically empty, usually full: a photo essay on COVID-19
The global COVID-19 pandemic has placed a hold on normal life: many things that are usually full are now empty, while other things that are typically empty are now full. The photos below illustrate this reversal of ordinary life.
Usually full: Panicking stockpilers strip the shelves of paper products as multiple months of quarantine loom ahead. Store shelves, usually stocked with toilet paper, sit bare as a limit per household is set at this local store. (Photo by Sophie Robson)
Typically empty: Grocery store lines wrap around the block, with many stores limiting customer numbers and enforcing strict social distancing. At this Trader Joe’s, tape is fixed to the ground for customers to line up on, each strip six feet apart to adhere to CDC recommendations. (Photo by Sophie Robson)
Usually full: Highway 101, normally bustling with traffic, is now nearly deserted as California Governor Gavin Newsom issues a stay-at-home order. (Photo by Sophie Robson)
Typically empty: Some fast food drive-thru establishments see a surge of customers, amidst restaurant and inside dining closures. This In-N-Out Burger drive-thru line wraps around the parking lot, while inside dining is shut to the public. (Photo by Sophie Robson)
Usually full: California beaches are mostly abandoned as parking lots and beaches are forced to shut. The reopening date of beaches to the public is currently unknown. (Photo by Sophie Robson)
Typically empty: A majority of shoppers’ carts are piled high with food products in grocery stores worldwide. With fears of contracting and spreading coronavirus, shoppers stock up on food while wearing gloves and masks, many of which are homemade as supplies run out. (Photo by Sophie Robson)
Usually full: Gyms that are usually brimming with activity and interaction are currently closed under the lockdown order, among other businesses. The negative impacts of closures are already being felt by local business owners and employees, many of whom were let go and are now unemployed. (Photo by Sophie Robson)
