Poem: Sometimes‌

Sometimes I want to forget,
to close my eyes and breathe,
To go back to the bitter-sweet smell
Of the ocean,
To feel the soft, rhythmic waves
hitting against my ankles,
To listen to the resonant sound
of crashing water and
the cry of seagulls.
Oh how I want to forget
the rusted skies
chocked full of industrial smoke
and the crushed Coca-Cola cans
lying like corpses on the shore
I hold my breath in hopes
of an unexisting future
where I can sink my feet
between the wet grains of sand
instead, I feel my feet touch
the cheap emptiness of a plastic bottle.
I feel myself sinking slowly underwater.
Oh how I so desperately want to forget
the ever-growing screams of the ocean
the greasy black liquid swirling around giant yachts
the tortured wails of dolphins wrangled in nets
the wrinkled gray withers of sea plants
the thousands upon thousands of mangled dead life
spewing transparent fibers from their mouths
I claw to the surface and see myself amidst a fire.
where hundreds of industrial tankers are dumping waste
The rancid, burning odor of tire rubber and plastic trash
Choking on the polluted seawater that smell of gas
and the sticky texture of tar grasping onto me
the sky decayed with the smokes of waste
My mind goes numb, splitting, ringing
a trembling voice thinner than a wilting flower
whispering “Help me.”
Sometimes I want to forget.
to close my eyes and breathe
but it’s impossible.
stuck amongst the thousands of
translucent bags that seem so harmless,
wrapping and twisting around my neck.
I can’t breathe.