Poem: Painting the Earth

Painting the Earth
First, there was nothing
and then God said let there be light.
or molecules came together
to form stars above.
So there was light on the earth,
and there was also something unsaid
only looked at in the darkest of dreams
where there are no stoves or cigarettes
or any relics reeking of humanity.
Then there was hunting, war, and lust
by the humans
God created from dust
or who evolved from years before,
and they coated the Earth in their own bloodshed;
cut down the forests that lined light-brushed lakeshore
with their crude tools.
Humans threw empty shadows into dirt
and tainted soil with red blood of soldiers.
God created color for the earth
humans saturated earth with careless destruction.
They left black where the shadow of death knelt
and swam in white rivers
to cleanse from bad omens.
Now, their Earth is painted dark blue
as ocean rises to kneecaps.
And scientists say it’s our fault,
because God didn’t build factories
or breathe ghastly gasses into Earth’s air.
He only held his lips clasped, and watched
as people took Earth’s vivid canvas
and painted it a desolate brown.
