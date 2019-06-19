‘Just Roll With It’ combines family values with fun and hilarious improv

Disney Channel’s new show gives the everyday format of a family sitcom a unique spin.

The show’s star Suzi Barett was excited about the new format due to her past expertise in improv while her costar Tobie Windham was initially skeptical about improv’s ability to tell a story.

Barett says that her fearless helps her acting and improv in the show.

“I’ve done enough that I sort of know how to make things work or find my way through improv without getting rattled or scared,” Barett said.

She that, however, her experience of improv was more long-form where “you get a suggestion and create a whole play in front of the audience” and short-form where there are specific games targeted to create improv. On the show, none of the cast can prepare for the improv which includes physical stunts and music.

“You just have to listen to what’s being thrown at you,” Windham said.

He said that he has to listen to other cast members to be in sync during stunts.

Barett said she thinks that the show’s unique format makes it stand out among the slew of TV today.

“It’s not enough to be good anymore,” she said. “The new elements give it a hook to get people to watch. The story, characters, writing, and jokes stand alone as a good show.”

Windham loves the family aspect of the show. He said that he would like for viewers to see as the blended family in the show meshes together. He says that the cast handles the improv together as a family.

Barett agrees, and she also says that she relates to the family in Just Roll With It.

“I come from a blended family. I had a stepsister who was my classmate, and our parents got married. We had to learn how to suddenly become together,” she said.

The younger stars Kaylin Hayman and Raymon Reed are both very excited to be on the show, and they both explored acting at a very young age.

“I really liked hanging out with people, being around people, and entertaining,” Hayman said.

In kindergarten, her teacher noticed Kaylin’s charisma and recommended acting to her mother. In first grade, a friend of hers referred her to the agent she still uses today.

“I’ve always loved to perform in front of my family and friends,” Reed said.

He also did theatrical plays with a group in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina called Porch productions. Playing donkey in Shrek Jr. sparked his love for acting.

Neither of the younger stars had any former experience with improv. Windham coached the two prior to the show and warmups with them before each show. They get to try their hands at freestyle rap which both think is fun. Both Hayman and Reed agreed that they’ve become better at improv since they first auditioned.

Reed hopes that families who watch the show will walk away with a smile, and they also will learn morals from each episode.

Hayman said the show is funny, but their characters bring a sense of purpose to the plot. Her character, Brianna, is more of a rebel while Reed’s Owen is an uptight rule-follower. Together, they show how friends help each other and how to have fun with boundaries.

The show’s pilot airs on Disney Channel on Wednesday.