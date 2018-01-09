Opinion: Are schools killing creativity?

Almost 13 years being a student in today’s school system, mere memories from elementary schools have become a blur to me. Remembering times as a child, I remember creativity, being different and labeled as a nonconformist.

However, as I grew up, I’ve noticed that the lightbulb that never turned off above my head was slowly losing power. I’ve started to blend into the crowd of million high school students across the nation absorbed into the norm of AP classes, standardized tests and having no time at all to come out with new ideas or apply my own thoughts into schoolwork or even daily tasks.

So, why is this happening to the upcoming generation of future contributing citizens?

One could argue that it’s because of today’s school systems influence on students.

I remember making shoebox displays of ecosystems or spending time in art class learning about pottery and watercolor in the 3rd grade. Eight years later, my own younger sister isn’t taught the simple levels of ecosystems or producing art projects at school, but only is focused on three subjects: math, reading and writing.

I have nothing against children learning these subjects, but the line is crossed with blocking the future generation from contributing ideas to make our changing world a better place by limiting children’s school subjects. I will not just stand by and watch the cookie crumble.

As America feeds its need to compete with nations best in education such as South Korea, Finland, Japan and Singapore, Common Core standard has been thrown upon upcoming students, limiting their time in programs such as music, art, literature or just combining these subjects with math, reading and writing discourages the traits of creativity and curiosity.

What can we do to stop a gray world in the making? With every child being programmed what and how to learn, will we accomplish any breakthrough creations or ideas in the future?

Think about it, I have met children and teens around me scared to voice their opinions in school or even among their peers, because they are scared of the outcome and judgement they might face. As generations evolve, everyone’s scared to openly voice an opinion, whereas past generations have shown examples of the complete opposite and have voiced their opinions in events such as protests and riots against a matter they believe in, and why is that?

Just see for yourself, if you show an adult born sometime in the 1960s, ’70s or early ’80s a sample of 2nd grade homework, they will be shocked and confused.

Further examples of how school kills creativity would be essays in standardized tests or just in school curriculum. When a prompt is given to a student to write and analyze a novel or poem, but not voice any of their opinions within the essay, then what would be the point to “analyze” or “observe” it?

There is a difference between answering the prompt and following rules of the school systems standards, however a student could write an mind-blowing essay but if it simply doesn’t follow the format or rubric of the standardized test or AP rubric, they will receive a low grade and become discouraged based on a programmed opinion.

The hindrances, the rubrics and blockages in creative thinking put upon future generations of a changing world will not be contributing to our societies constant development, but put us to a stop, a stop that will be a mere gray area in future history books that probably won’t even exist.