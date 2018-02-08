Black Panther: A revolutionary Marvel film

As one of the newest member in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther exceeded all expectations in this film. Marvel shows the backstories of these new Avengers yet does not shape the plot as an origin story, as portrayed with Spider-man, and again with Black Panther. After the death of his father, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns to Wakanda to be crowned king and the new protector of their country. When an unforeseen outsider strikes chaos into the world and into the very heart of Wakanda, T’Challa, Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) must battle a foe greater than ever before. T’Challa must prove himself rightful king of Wakanda and restore peace among the nations in Black Panther.

One aspect of Marvel films that never ceases to surprise me is their line between good and evil. What shifts this superhero film slightly into the realm reality and darkness is the motive of a villain that isn’t unbelievable. Erik Killmonger was a perfect antagonist against T’Challa and his character dynamic contrasted well with the other characters in Wakanda.

The attention to detail of the set as well as Wakanda’s unique spin of culture caught my eye in the midst of the action and dialogue. The film gave the audience a trip through Wakanda’s very heart and soul, opening a new universe with their country. Black Panther plays with the themes of leadership over not only a country but also the unity of nations.

Each Marvel superhero standalone film has brought in a different aspect of a superhero, from Spiderman to Ironman to Captain America, and now to the way of life of the Wakandans and their leader, Black Panther.

Ryan Coogler did an amazing job of directing the film, bringing to life the true culture of the characters, and placing Wakanda on the map of the MCU. Screenwriter Joe Robert Cole and Coogler created a story that gives every character an arc or development, as well as a flowing, connected plot. The casting for each character was fantastic, with familiar faces such as Andy Serkis as Klaw or Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi.

Not only portraying male powerful characters, Black Panther shows the strength of fierce and powerful female characters. The costume design for each of the tribes was incredible from their battle armor to their day-to-day clothes. Every little detail has been drawn into a canvas and brought to life in a breathtaking universe.

Black Panther will be released in theaters February 16.