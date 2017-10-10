Life on other planets

Alien sightings have been so common in the past hundreds of years. Going back to when there were the Area 51 sightings of non-humanlike creatures.

We live in a small rock in a giant galaxy that literally goes on forever and ever. There are so many galaxies that we do not know about and the odds that there are other living life on those planets is a huge possibility.

A few years back, NASA discovered another earth. And they claimed it to be inhabitable by humans.

What are the odds that there already is living creatures or possibly even humans? How amazing would it be knowing that we could have a second chance at rebuilding a place?