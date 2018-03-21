Cleveland Indians’ Chief Wahoo logo no more

There has been a constant outrage regarding the Cleveland Indians logo, because many people believe for the logo to be racist and outdated. The logo known as chief Wahoo, as well as the branding of other professional sports teams, such as the Washington Redskins, have brought up uncomfortable conversations about whether certain names and logos are appropriate in the modern era. Recently after taking no action in doing anything about the logo, the Indians administration announced that they would be retiring Chief Wahoo.

Andrew Piseno a Baseball varsity pitcher has this to say about the changing of the logo, “ the logo is going to be different, but it’s for the better.” Paul Dolan, the owner of the Cleveland Indians, felt that longtime fans would be unsupportive of the decision, as many are attached due to the long-standing history that the logo has been associated with the Indians organization. However, Dolan is in agreement with the decision of Major League Baseball. The Indians have been cooperative with Major League Baseball, as the organization understands that the logo is considered by many to be offensive.

By 2019, the logo will officially be retired and replaced with a simple capital C. Many are hopeful that this decision by the MLB and the Indians will pave the way for other teams such as the Redskins to do the same.