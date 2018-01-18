‘Everything Everything’ film review

Everything Everything, is a romantic drama film released on May 19, 2017 directed by Stella Meghie and written by J. Mills Goodloe. This film is based on the novel Everything Everything by Nicola Yoon. This film is about a romance between two teenagers. Maddie, the smart and inquisitive girl who has an illness which makes her unable to leave her house to see her neighbor, Olly. Do to the fact that she cannot leave her house she takes risks that may end her life.

The film stars Amanda Stenberg (Rue in The Hunger Games) as Maddie and Nick Robinson (Zach in Jurassic World) as Olly. The films runtime is 96 minutes and is filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Cabo Corrientes, etc. Everything Everything is rated PG-13. Maddie Whittier is a ‘Bubble girl’ which means she cannot leave her house because she is “allergic” to the world. Maddie is in the care of her mother, Pauline (Anika Noni Rose, Lorrell in Dreamgirls). The film Everything Everything shares some similarities to the film Bubble Boy by Blair Hayes. In the film Everything Everything, Maddie is suffering from SCID and is forced to be locked up in her sterilized house but when heartthrob Olly moves in next door Maddie finds herself attracted to him and wants to be with him despite what her mother says. In the film Bubble Boy Jimmy (Jake Gyllenhaal) is instantly taken by his new neighbor Chloe (Marley Shelton) despite his mother’s caution.

I like how the director Stella Meghie portrays a bi-racial couple as the main characters. Speaking of bi-racial couples Callie (Maia Mitchell) and AJ (Tom Williamson) from The Fosters are also the main characters and have racial differences. Olly lived with and abusive father which made sense why he was so passionate towards Maddie and didn’t want anything to happen to her.

If you are interested in romantic drama I would highly recommend viewing the film Everything Everything.