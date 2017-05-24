‘Bills’ episode five: The Start School Later Bill interview

Today’s episode includes an exclusive 25-minute interview with my former Advanced Placement World History and current Advanced Placement United States History teacher Eric Newcombe (graduated from Northern Arizona University Magna Cum Laude with University Honors).

Throughout the episode we discuss the implications of Anthony Portantino’s Start School Later Bill (SB 328 in the California Senate) and why it is needed from the perspective of both a student and a teacher.

For background, the Start School Later Bill would require all middle and high schools to begin no earlier than 8:30 AM. It would allow schools up to July 1, 2020 to change their schedules accordingly.

