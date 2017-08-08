Politics and policy, an interview with the editor-in-chief of the Cornell Policy Review (Pt. 1)

Want to surf the web while you listen? Head over to iTunes or Stitcher!

Episode description

In this episode I talk with Arpit Chaturvedi, editor-in-chief of the Cornell Policy Review, about his experience in government and policy in both India and the United States. We discuss what motivated him to move from the private sector, where he worked for Right Management, to the public sector.

Arpit discusses how we can use systems thinking to analyze and create useful new policies, and how the Cornell Policy Review uses this type of thinking in their research and writing. In addition to in-depth policy discussions, Arpit tells us about how his experience in India contrasts with his work in the United States.

We also talk about his work for the Huffington Post and the South Asian Journal. Check back soon for the second part of our interview!

Find out more about Arpit Chaturvedi

Currently Arpit is a student at the Cornell Institute for Public Affairs (CIPA), where he’ll be graduating next year. Prior to Cornell, Arpit gained a Master of Business Administration from the Symbiosis Center for Management and Human Resource Development and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Kirori Mal College. After completing his MBA he worked for Right Management, a member of the Indian Parliament, and for the National Commission of Scheduled Castes.

Most recently, Arpit has worked as an associate at the Cabrera Research Lab and as the editor-in-chief of the Cornell Policy Review. You can find more about his past education and experience here.

Subscribe! Review! Follow!

We love reviews. If you need a little inspiration for your own check out everyone else’s here.

iTunes | Stitcher | Edge of Ideas | Twitter

Previous Episodes

Bills Ep. 12: Timothy Buck, Co-Founder of Read A Bill

Bills Ep. 11: Privacy and Police Body Cameras Part Two

Bill Ep 9: The Campus Free Speech Act Part 2

About Luke Scorziell

Mr. Scorziell created The Edge of Ideas when he was 15 years old. After a few years of blogging he found a passion for podcasting and now regularly has guests on his show, “Bills with Luke Scorziell.” Find out more about Luke and his unique journey. Feel free to send Luke a message below.

Contact

You have a great story, and I’d like to help you tell it. Fill out the form below to be a guest on “Bills with Luke Scoriell.”



This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.