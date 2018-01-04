15 truths 2017 taught me

So 2017 has come to an end and honestly, I would be lying if I said that I’m not entirely happy about that because it has not been the best year for me. It was nowhere near that end of the spectrum, as a matter of fact.

One thing I cannot deny is how much last year has helped me grow.

Last year gave me some of my best highs but also my worst lows. I met people who have not only helped me realize the importance of healthy friendships but have also let go of those that constantly brought me down and did nothing but hurt me, be it with their words or actions. I have found role models in people that I wouldn’t have ever thought of and now, have a new-found appreciation and love for my family.

This year has helped me grow closer and become more attached to the only constant in my life; myself. I’ve learned how vital it is for me to be able to lean on those closest to me in my darkest, but also truly deep down accept the fact that those people might not always play the role in my life that they do right now.

And now, the lessons that I’ve learned this year;

I have a long way to go. Life is long and not everything that we dream of or wish of happening is going to happen when we want it to. Good things take time and patience is underrated. Enjoying the present is what life is about. The destination is the goal, but the journey is definitely what counts. Bravery comes in many forms. My best friend has made me realize that other’s fights are never the same as ours. He taught me that for him, bravery was living this life every day despite all the obstacles. There was bravery in how he chose to stay honest when he was surrounded by those who did nothing but the opposite, there was bravery in how he made others day better when his possible couldn’t get worse. That’s the beauty of life, everyone has a battle they’re fighting, and we often forget to acknowledge that. Nobody really knows your story. And that is sort of scary, cause it means the people that we claim to be the best of friends with also have stories that we perhaps know or understand very little of. At the end of the day, as humans we make decisions that sometimes are mistakes but people forever let you be defined by them because they do not come close to understanding even the beginning of it. Words are powerful beyond human grasp. So many times this year, I have said things or heard them from others that I did not realize the power or effect of until later. Now it is up to us whether we use that power to contribute to the limited amount of good in our world or just throw them around casually despite them possibly being daggers. It is okay to block people in life. That is one thing I cannot stress enough. Sometimes we need to block people in life! The negativity, the toxicity needs to end for our life is too short for us to let it be contaminated. Some people only have one purpose for being in our life; to teach us a lesson. After we have learnt it, we need to stop. It is okay to stay away from those who have or perhaps do continue to hurt us or make us feel uncomfortable. There’s over 7.5 billion people in this world, and if we continue to let our life surround around those not worthy, we are to blame. I need to stand up for myself. Humans often over look one another in their quest for success. They do what it takes, even if it takes away from another, to get what they want. And majority of the times, those around let it happen even though they can break the chain. If I don’t stand up for myself, then that’s part of giving up, which is not an option. Being silenced by those with mediocre minds is not fair to ourselves. When people show you their real colors, don’t try to repaint them. We all want to think that those we care for or love are saints and make no mistakes. That everything they do speaks of perfection. But it’s impossible for perfection is a conspiracy theory and as humans we are bound to make mistakes. And sometimes our mistakes are excusing people’s hurtful actions time and time again. And more often than not, in trying to protect their character in front of our own selves, we forget that we are putting ourselves at the risk of getting hurt. Acceptance and change go hand in hand. My favorite quote is by Angela Y. Davis which says “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.” It is so important for us to remember that. Somethings are beyond our reach and if we cannot change it, we must endure and accept. Sometimes things are right, but we don’t necessarily have to agree with them, but we have to accept. Gratefulness needs to be more common. This year has given me some of my happiest moments and in those, I have promised to give gratefulness a home in every bone inside my body. It is so common to see everyone complaining and whining about their life, it’s like a trend. Gratefulness is slowly disappearing from the face of the Earth. I must guard myself from my own negative frequencies. Even a rose has its own natural defense mechanism. And nothing is worse than doubting your own self, so I’ve learned. Love don’t change (yeah, incorrect grammar but there’s something about saying it that way). Love is never limited or bound to certain conditions. It reaches beyond all boundaries and when it’s true, it stays. As it has. If you want something, you will get it. This year, I personally did what seemed impossible to me. I got grades I did not imagine I could ever get, I won school elections (I don’t think I’ve still come to terms with that fact) even though competition was bizarre, I made peace with myself. It is all possible, only if we want it enough. I am blessed far more than I acknowledge and recognize. Despite the fact that I consider 2017 to be from amongst the not-so-good years of my life, looking back at it, so many things have gone my way and it is unfair for me to not be grateful for them. Strong does not always mean unbreakable. I did not know this before, but I’m glad I do now. Sometimes, it is necessary for us to give in to emotions. You can get fragile at times, because after all, these are the experiences that will build up your power. Respect is important! I think the perfect way to end this and explain what I mean is by putting in my friend’s favorite quote: “He who wants a rose must respect its thorns.”

So yeah, 2017 has come to an end but 2018 is here and this is where my happy endings begin.