SRLA hosts second annual 5K at Griffith Park

Since 1993, Students Run Los Angeles has been an independent program that reaches out to schools and students within the Los Angeles community.

SRLA had their second annual 5K marathon along the Crystal Springs Trail and the Griffith Park Golf Course on the morning of June 11.

As the runners crossed the finish line with smiles on their faces, groups of friends and fellow athletes cheered them on. Food and snacks were offered to runners alongside diverse music from the DJ.

There were also games, results and apparel available for everyone involved. After the action, a ceremony took place in which SRLA alumni were recognized for their years of leadership.

Tianna Marshall, SRLA Alumna and Ambassador, took pride in her years of involvement.

After running her first marathon in eighth grade, Marshall took on the challenge of pushing herself to new limits.

“If you could push through a marathon you could push through life,” said Marshall.

A significant part of SRLA is directed towards its alumni.

“We really want our alumni to stay in touch with us, to be a part of our organization,” Eric Spears, Co-Founder of SRLA, said.

Spears enjoys watching the runners grow and staying in touch with them, even after they have left the organization.

“They stop looking at what they can’t do and they start looking at how do I accomplish what I want to do,” he said.