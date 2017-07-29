The California Endowment, LA84 Foundation, LA2024, and others host Youth Ideas Exchange

Held at California Endowment headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, the Youth Ideas Exchange united 250 young athletes through breakout sessions, activities, and conversation.

The event was hosted by the California Endowment, Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, LA84 Foundation, Annenberg Foundation, GRoW @ Annenberg, California Wellness Foundation, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, LA n Sync, LA2024, and LAUSD. All of the organizations collaborated to create opportunity for young Angelenos to share thoughts about the Olympic Movement, and L.A.’s journey to landing a third Olympic games.

California Endowment President and CEO and LA 2024 Board Member Dr. Bob Ross said, “as an LA-based private health foundation, we view community and civic wellness as resting upon two pillars: a welcoming, culture of inclusion; and, an active, healthy lifestyle. This is why we believe that LA has a lot to offer to the Olympic and Paralympic Movements.

“Through today’s Youth Idea Exchange, we recognize the creativity and passion of young Angelenos in contributing to a civic conversation about the Games – how the Games hosted by our city can be great, and how the Games can benefit our city.”

LA84 Foundation President and CEO, Renata Simril, added, “The legacy of the 1984 Games demonstrates the long-term transformational power of sport. Everyone who gathered here today is helping to plan a future social and human legacy that is just as powerful.”