BTS joins the 2017 American Music Awards lineup

BTS, otherwise known as 방탄소년단 (Bangtan Seonyeondan), is a seven-member Korean pop band that is scheduled to perform their hit single, “DNA,” at the American Music Awards (AMA’s) on Nov. 19.

The group’s seven members, Rap Monster (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) have forged their way into the international pop scene over the past four years of being a group, and they will be the first group of their kind to perform at the AMAs and the second Korean act after PSY’s 2012 performance of hit track “Gangnam Style.”

BTS’s fifth and latest EP, “Love Yourself: Her,” was released Sept. 18, their latest following their win at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards for Top Social Artist – K-pop’s first Billboard nomination and win in history.

This EP, as well as the group’s 2016 album “Wings,” marked a sharp turn from the group’s hip-hop and rock origins to more pop and R&B tracks. However, the EP maintains BTS’s signature lyrical contemplation, youthful themes, and synchronized dance routines. The “Love Yourself” trailers also continue BTS’s history of complex storylines that spanned across multiple music video, through the “Most Beautiful Moment in Life” and “Wings” series.

The “Love Yourself” promotional period spanned from its release date to throughout October, with performances at their very own Mnet Comeback Show, various Korean music programs, and even the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics G-100 Concert.

“DNA” at the Pyeongchang Olympics G-100 Concert

“Fire” at the Pyeongchang Olympics G-100 Concert

In addition to their performance at the AMAs this next week, BTS will also be appearing and performing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

BTS’s first performance on an American awards show has left their fans, also known as ARMY, waiting in anticipation, as the feat made headlines and trended on Twitter.

The group’s break into American media represents how global Korean and Asian, pop music has become. BTS’s performance will not only build the group’s international audience, but will also mark a stepping stone for Asian representation in the media and pave the way for similar artists in the future.

The American Music Awards will air on Nov. 19th on ABC at 8:00pm EST, and the red carpet will be available to stream on Twitter at 6:00pm EST.