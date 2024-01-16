Old fasioned, but an artistry journey: Weekending at Wollhaus in Pasadena

With its hidden spot in a tree-lined alley, Wollhaus lives in the middle of Old Town Pasadena in Pasadena, which is often busy. For crocheters, knitters and yarn lovers, Wollhaus offers a quiet place to get away from the noise of technology.

Vibrantly displayed yarns, with mostly hand-made process, can quickly call many attentions upon first entrance. The crocheted samples — hats, tote bags, handcloth, sweaters — that are placed alongside the handful of yarn, evoked further awes among visitors.

“My favorite thing about working here is to learn about all different types of wool and yarns,” said Raquel Mendoza, who started working at Wollhau in October 2023. “There are so many yarns, and my favorite is Suri Opeca, simply because its texture is really soft.”

Although the price is not budget-friendly, the quality of these meticulously crafted yarns justifies the investment. The yarns originate from diverse regions, encompassing both national and international sources. Typically, the yarns undergo a meticulous journey, starting with spinning and dyeing, each aspect carefully specified. The final phase sees them refined and polished in factories and mills, ensuring a product of exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

While many craft stores solely showcase yarns for sale, Wollhaus goes beyond by also hosting crochet and knitting workshops. People of all ages and skill levels in crochet and knitting often come together to immerse in a seemingly old-fashioned, but comforting space.

Additionally, private classes are available, catering to those seeking a more personalized learning experience. Private tutoring sessions, priced at $40 for a 40-minute duration, offer personalized guidance for those who seek focused learning. Additionally, group workshops, spanning 1.5 hours, are available at a rate of $30 per person.

According to Janna Ford, who both works and hosts teachings at Wollhaus, people often appreciate the chance to bond together and work on different projects during the workshops. And many came to visit just because of their mutual enthusiasm for yarns, and she especially appreciated her role at Wollhaus.

“I’ve been a knitted or crocheter basically for my entire life,” Ford said. “I love being around yarn, talking to people about yarn, learning more about yarn, new products, patterns.”

During workshops, Ford said they work on all kinds of projects.

“People would come and ask for questions, and for example, yesterday, I just helped with beginners how to do a scarf,” Ford said.

The Wollhaus was renamed after the tenure of Abuelita’s knitting and needlepoint in 2016, and continued as a place for people who wish to explore different yarns, patterns, and acquire a new skill.

Even now, in this age of technology, many Wollhaus patrons believe respect traditional crafts and find comfort in the beauty of things that were made by hand.