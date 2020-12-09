Holiday VIP (Very Important Pie) recipes

There is always room for desert, so this holiday season save your pocket change for a slice or two of these homemade apple and pumpkin pies!
Apple Pie Ingredients:
Filling
- 6 to 7 cups of thinly sliced and peeled tart apples (6 apples)
- ¾ cups of sugar
- 2 tablespoon of all-purpose flour
- ¾ teaspoon of ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon of salt
- ⅛ teaspoon of ground nutmeg
- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
Crust
- 1 ¼ cups of all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon of salt
- ½ cup of butter (chilled and diced)
- ¼ cup of ice water
- 1 egg white
- Additional sugar
Directions:
- In a small bowl, combine the sugars, flour and spices then set aside. In a large bowl, toss apples with lemon juice and add sugar mixture then toss to coat.
- In a separate large bowl, combine all-purpose flour, salt, ice water and butter. Then knead until it forms into a ball of dough.
- Cut ½ of the dough, and form into a ball, roll it out with a rolling pin on a flat surface coated with flour to prevent sticking, line sheet of dough into pie tray and cut off excess crust. Fill the pie tray with apple mixture. Roll out the remaining dough and place over the filling. Trim the excess, and seal the edges. Cut slits in the crust.
- Beat egg white until foamy; brush over crust. Sprinkle with sugar and cover the edges loosely with foil.
- Bake at 375 degrees F° for 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbly, which is usually 20-25 minutes longer. Cool for about 20 minutes and enjoy with a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Pumpkin Pie Ingredients:
Filling
- 1 (15 ounces) can of pumpkin puree
- 1 (14 ounces) can of sweetened condensed milk
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon of ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon of ground nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon salt
Crust
- 1 ¼ cups of all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon of salt
- ½ cup of butter (chilled and diced)
- ¼ cup of ice water
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F° Wisk pumpkin, sweetened condensed milk, eggs, spices and salt in a medium bowl until smooth.
- In a large bowl, combine all-purpose flour, salt, ice water and butter, then knead until it forms into a ball of dough.
- Cut ½ of the dough, and form into a ball, roll it out with a rolling pin on a flat surface coated with flour to prevent sticking, line sheet of dough into pie tray and cut off excess crust. Fill the pie tray with pumpkin mixture.
- Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F° and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a knife inserted 1 inch from the crust comes out clean. Cool and enjoy with as much whipped cream as you please!
