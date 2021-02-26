Review: Fenty Beauty continues to impress with inclusivity

Throughout the brand’s many launches, Fenty Beauty has stayed committed to displaying diversity’s beauty. With their Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation ($35) and the Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler ($20), all received for review, the brand continues this legacy.

Fenty Beauty came onto the makeup scene determined to start new conversations of antiquated views of beauty. As the years passed, it became clear that the brand has swept up its counterparts, creating a new and unique beauty revolution that refuses to slow down. Soon enough, nearly every brand was attempting to replicate the “Fenty Effect”: other brands soon expanded their formerly limited shade range in an attempt to catch up to Fenty Beauty’s roaring success.

What set the brand apart from its counterparts and what brought them to record-level heights was simple. It was what Rihanna set out to do in creating the brand — prioritizing people other companies have ignored.

“I wanted to take Pro Filt’r beyond skin tone to serve all skin types,” Rihanna said in a press statement. “Nothing is more important to me than making sure everyone feels included.”

Fenty Beauty created the hydrating foundation line with the same, inclusive shade range of their original launch, expanding the line to 50 shades as well.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The foundation comes in a pliant, triangular tube that includes a pump at the bottom. It’s different from the original, mattifying foundation found in a glass bottle, making it much more consumer friendly and easier to carry around.

Throughout the seasons, the product has been faithful in its claims to ensure that skin ultimately looked like skin. Even on hot summer days, or during the dry winter, the foundation was able to perform as a long-wear product without making the skin look dehydrated.

According to the press statement, the product was formulated with grape seed oil and sodium hyaluronate to achieve its ability to hydrate. It feels like a skincare product infused with makeup.

Unlike the mattifying foundation, the foundation doesn’t cling to pores or emphasize them. Instead, it provides a skin-blurring effect without needing the typical primer step to assist. Above all else, it feels light-weight.

After blending out with a sponge, the product looks nearly untraceable on the skin. It dries down to a slightly matte finish that doesn’t require powder. Setting the product with powder will increase its longevity to last nearly all day, and already creates a base for seamless application.

It does have more of a medium coverage, but can definitely be built up to full coverage without disrupting the base layer. The product provides a blurred effect for the skin, rather than completely covering it up.

The fragrance of the foundation, however, can be overwhelming to those with a sensitivity to scent. It smells like a strong perfume. After buffing it into the skin, the scent does fade.

Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer ($32) was also included in the launch. In a bubblegum pink, glass container, the primer is similar to the release of the original 2017 collection. The primer can feel heavy upon first application, but becomes extremely tacky for any foundation to cling to it. The foundation could be buffed seamlessly into the skin after the primer’s application.

Though, there wasn’t much noticeable difference in terms of increasing the foundation’s ability to last. It does provide a slightly dewier appearance, but other than that it did not make an enormous change.

Fenty Beauty also created a diverse launch of their brow products. Their brow pencil is different from those on the market. They included a brush at the end instead of traditional brow pencils’ spoolie. The pencil itself is much thinner than a typical eyebrow pencil, making for a precise application to mimic real eyebrow hairs.

Not only is the product blendable and easy to use, it’s long-lasting and stays put longer than typical brow pencils. There are a wide variety of shades, making it easy to match to any person’s hair color.

Rihanna will continue to create stunning products that are fit for everyone out there. It’s a universally accepted fact Rihanna has completely innovated the beauty game. Her products are not only useful for the everyday makeup application but also love letters to the vision she’s worked so hard to create.