Review: Surviving the pandemic with ‘Minecraft’

One of the toughest aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic is the 16+ month quarantine that many kids around the world have had to endure. Not being able to spend time with friends in person for fear of catching and spreading the virus, the internet is the only place we can really “hang out” together.

Throughout quarantine, I have started playing many video games as a way to connect with friends and be entertained. One game that really caught my attention is “Minecraft.” My friends and I created a survival server, where we build structures and go on adventures to find resources. We often go into dark ravines that are filled with monsters, and we enjoy the excitement and horror of a monster creeping up on us.

“Minecraft” is, of course, not new. It was created in 2011, but it is still widely played as it brings enjoyment to people’s lives. It is a great game for all ages as there are countless things you can do in it, and the game is not overly violent.

There are so many different ways to play this game, allowing different age groups to enjoy it. The game has two main modes: survival and creative. In the survival mode, the player has to gather resources from trees or animals to survive. They also have to fight off monsters to survive. In the creative mode, the player is given all the different blocks in the game, so the player is able to create different builds and basically do anything. It’s like a digital playground with an unlimited sandbox.

There are many ways you can play this game in the two different modes. For example, you can build endless things in your own world, or you can fight monsters, known as mobs. You can also speedrun in “Minecraft,” which means you gather the resources to finish the game. The “end” of the game is when you fight the Ender Dragon; however, there is no end to the game because after you fight the Ender Dragon, there are still many ways to continue playing the game. This game has no limits to what you can do and how you play it.

Not only is this game suitable for people who enjoy playing alone, but it is also suitable for people that want to play in groups. Friends can create a server together to play and create a world. There are also many big servers that have created mini games for everyone to play together.

One popular mini game is Bedwars. In Bedwars, each team has a bed, and the team has to protect the bed from being taken away by their opponents.

My friends and I have often played Bedwars together. Half of our team would protect the bed, and the other half would bridge to the other opponent’s base to break their beds. This game caused a lot of chaos because we were fairly new to it when we played, but we enjoyed our time playing.

Many people have also created different mods of “Minecraft,” which are alterations of the game. With mods, there are more ways to play “Minecraft” as some of these mods include different mobs that are harder to fight. The mods also may allow you to decorate your builds with more detail.

Personally, I enjoy “Minecraft” a lot as I like to gather resources to build houses or different structures. In addition, I like the repetitive tasks that I have to do in survival because it is relaxing. I also enjoy the aspect of playing with friends online, especially when we were unable to hang out in person.

“Minecraft” is a game everyone should try out, since there are endless ways to play it. It’s a vast digital playground where you can hang out with friends during a pandemic.