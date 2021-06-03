Review: The beauty of ‘WandaVision’ shines in its humanity and vulnerability

Writer’s note: This review contains spoilers for “WandaVision” and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For an episode by episode breakdown of the beginning of “WandaVision” check out my previous article: A guide to “WandaVision.”

“WandaVision” entered the scene this January on Disney+, following the blockbuster films of “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” With fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe still mourning the loss of many beloved characters, “WandaVision” seemed like a light at the end of a tunnel.

Following its release, “WandaVision” became the new talk of the town, with lifelong Marvel fans like myself and first-time viewers alike finding themselves addicted to the series. I know, a decade-evolving sitcom starring two Avengers may not seem like “your vibe.” I didn’t think it would be mine either, but I can now confidently say that I’m a full convert.

Going into “WandaVision,” I wasn’t sure what to expect. Sure, it has Wanda and Vision, and it’s MCU, but what’s happening? Why are they in a sitcom? What decade are they in? Isn’t Vision dead?

However, after just 20 minutes into the first episode, I was immediately entranced. Somehow this series was able to create the ultimate combination of everything fans love about the MCU, and they did it in the most intelligent and weird way possible.

With the constant cycle of entertainment being thrown in our faces, it’s easy to fade into a zombie-like state, mindlessly watching and moving to the next show. “WandaVision” was a breath of fresh air. It was one of the first things I had watched in a long time with me being genuinely excited for the next episode.

Sitting on the couch with my family, trying to predict and make connections, was an absolute joy for a huge nerd like me. Even if you have no prior knowledge of the MCU or the characters, there is still something you can enjoy from the show.

Marvel is known for its extreme attention to detail, and let’s just say that “WandaVision” is no exception. Hidden details, alternate realities and theories were in every corner of every episode. From the concealed identity of Agatha Harkness, the secret messages in the commercial breaks, the true story behind Vision’s reappearance and much more.

While that was a huge part of my enjoyment of the show, there were so many other brilliant aspects. Where many adaptations in the comic book world may be heavy on the action and put no effort into the characters, vice versa, “WandaVision” defied all odds. Not only was the classic Marvel quality present, with astounding special effects, magic and action scenes, but somehow also an enormous level of reality.

Of all the characters in the MCU, Wanda has arguably suffered the most loss. If you break down “WandaVision” and look past all of the Marvel craziness, the story isn’t uncommon. It’s one of grief. What would you do if you could re-write your story on your terms? Wouldn’t you give anything? In Wanda’s case, she does have that power.

Behind all of the androids, witchcraft and time jumps, there was so much humanity and vulnerability that I wasn’t expecting. That for me, was the real beauty of “WandaVision.”