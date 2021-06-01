The Spice of Life podcast: Hello summer

The Spice of Life is back with the eighth installment of season two as we follow what’s up-and-coming in entertainment. Listen in as Simona, Jean, Karina and Baran discuss what will be heating up this summer. This episode focuses on what you can do when you are vaccinated, amusement parks, celebrities in politics, and the Oscars.
Season 2, Episode 8:
Recorded 5/1/21
0:39 – what you can do with a vaccine
15:25 – amusement parks reopening
25:50 – celebrities in politics
35:14 – Academy Awards
