The Spice of Life podcast: Movies and music

The Spice of Life is back with the sixth episode of season two as we follow what’s up-and-coming in entertainment. Listen in as Simona, Karina, and Baran discuss the latest in movies and music. This episode focuses on Sia’s new movie, “Music,” the final installment in the “To All the Boys” movie trilogy, Taylor Swift rerecording her music and Jojo Siwa.

Season 2, Episode 6:

Recorded 3/6/21

0:29 – Sia’s new movie, “Music”

8:40 – “To All the Boys” series

17:22 – Taylor Swift rerecording music

20:41 – Jojo Siwa

By Simona Forster, Karina Pandurangadu and Baran Daliri