By: Jean Meyer, Ayushi Shah, Baran Daliri, Varsha Torpunuri

Listen in as we discuss what’s up-and-coming in entertainment. In this new episode, we focus on pandemic lifestyle, Harry Styles on Vogue, The Grammy Awards 2021, Covid on movie and TV sets, and new binge-worthy shows.

Recorded 12/22/20

0:23 – Harry Styles on Vogue

6:20 – The Grammy Awards 2021

11:48 – Covid on movie and TV sets

20:38 – Binge-worthy shows