Review: Welcome back ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game’

After only being in stores for three short years, “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game” just made its long awaited comeback.

Back when I was still an elementary school student, coming home from school to play video games with my family was always the highlight of my day. Of all the game options we had on our Wii and PS3 consoles, I don’t think I’ll ever forget the one I chose almost every single time, “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game.”

On Jan. 14, “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game” was re-issued for its 10-year anniversary.

The game was first released on Aug. 10, 2010, two days before the timeless movie “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” was widely released in the U.S.

Unfortunately, the game was delisted and removed from the shelves of stores three years after its release. My family was lucky enough to have gotten the game when it was still in stores but that luck ran out last year.

Last November, my dad came over with his PS3 along with “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game” for him, my brother and me to play. I hadn’t played the game in years and was ecstatic at the thought of beating all of Scott Pilgrim’s love interests, Ramona Flower’s, seven evil exes to win the prize of Ramona’s love. I was happy I got to play it that day because a few weeks later, his PS3 broke and the game was lost.

I was afraid I’d never get to play the game I loved so much again. That is, until I saw on a news app of mine that it was being re-released this month, for its 10-year anniversary.

I was given a rare opportunity to experience the classic cartoon violence of this 2D, arcade-style game and beat all of Ramona’s seven evil exes once again. Most importantly, I get to play one of my favorite games with my family once more.