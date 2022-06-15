A day in the life of Coleman Crow

Baseball players choose to devote their time differently, some follow a strict routine and others are more relaxed. For Rocket City Trash Pandas pitcher, Coleman Crow, his schedule is based on a routine.

“I feel like if I knock everything off my checklist, I’m going to be the most prepared,” Crow said.

Crow has separate plans on game day and the morning, playing roughly six games a week. However, one task is the same each day, pick up Starbucks. Each morning, Crow heads to a local location to grab his breakfast order: one pumpkin loaf, one banana nut bread (both warmed up), and a large (Venti) vanilla iced coffee with cream and classic sugar.

After Starbucks and a short period of downtime, he leaves for the field on game days. Once he arrives, Crow puts on his headphones and locks in. He receives treatment, showers, then heads out to the field. However, if Crow is pitching, the routine differs; he meditates for 30 minutes before the game to dial in.

Following a strict routine was not always part of his day-to-day activities. However, after seeing the success of a current Los Angeles Angels pitcher, Chase Silseth, Crow knew he could improve by following one.

“[Chase Silseth] just works… He is so routine based,” Crow said. “That is kind of what I base my routine off of. I just try to go throughout the day and break it down into time slots.”

However, maintaining a routine is not always easy. Finding the motivation to follow a process can be challenging when struggling. While Crow faced a rough patch to start the year, he began doubting the process but made sure to stick to it.

“Thinking about how lucky I was to be in a position I was and like, literally 1% of the 1% is doing what I am doing now and I am not even at the big leagues yet,” Crow said. “So I feel like just being thankful for where I am at and… making the most of it was the biggest thing for me [to stick to my routine]”

The routine has allowed Crow to progress quickly, like Silseth, who only started seven games in the minor leagues before being called up. After being drafted in the 28th round in 2018, Crow has already made it to the Double-A level. He has started nine games so far this season for the Trash Pandas and has posted a 3.06 earned run average while striking out more than a batter per inning.

One of Crow’s most notable outings came earlier this year against the Birmingham Barons where he pitched 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and a walk.

The dominant performance put him in line to win Southern League Pitcher of the Week, his first of two so far this season.

“I was throwing everything for strikes [against the Barons],” Crow said. “My slider was my best pitch. I was controlling it, moving it in and out. Throwing it at the bottom of the zone… My fastball command was really good that day, so that definitely helped out to get some early ground balls and weak contact.”

Effective outings where his command is on point while Crow’s most refined pitch, the slider, is drawing swings and misses have placed high expectations on him. He hopes to become more consistent on the road to the ultimate goal, the big leagues.

“I have a big-league arsenal. I feel like if I just keep doing what I am doing and stay the path, I am going to be there,” Crow said.

Improving his changeup and continuing to enhance his skills are the next steps Crow is taking to achieve his dream.