Vanity Fair opens an exclusive photo exhibit

If you have ever wanted to see exclusive pictures of celebrities or wondered what goes on behind the scenes at the most coveted photo shoot for the Hollywood Issue of Vanity Fair, they are hosting an exhibit where you can do just that.

50 photographers have captured over 150 exclusive and timeless photos of celebrities that are being showcased at a new exhibit called Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling. This free exhibit opened on Feb. 8 and runs until July 28 at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City. Due to the current quarantine, the exhibit is experiencing a temporary closure.

This museum displays all of the Vanity Fair Hollywood Issues that have ever been made. This special issue comes out once a year around the Oscars. The current issue features twenty-three of this season’s extraordinary movie stars posing in character for an iconic shoot in the desert.

This exhibition also features photographic portraiture and multimedia installations that uniquely reveal the magic and charm of the major players of the film and television industry from the past forty years.

Annie Leibovitz along with Ethan Allen, Herb Ritts, and many other photographers have captured photographs of some of Hollywood’s most famous movie stars.

“The exhibition is a look at the Hollywood stars, the parties, and the power brokers through the distinctive lens of Vanity Fair – the most widely celebrated journalistic arbiter of Hollywood power and personality,” Annenberg Space for Photography wrote on their website.

Visitors also get an exclusive look at a short documentary that shows how the 2020 Hollywood Issue was made. This film takes the viewer behind the scenes revealing all of the hard work that goes into making the cover including creating the complex backgrounds, wardrobe, and picking the actors resulting in the perfect photos to use in this new issue.

In the documentary, Allen, the main photographer, said he believes that the intricate stages that they have built allow it to seem as if the actors are in a movie and he captures the scene of the movie in one shot.

If you are reminiscing about the glamour of Hollywood, you will not want to miss this exhibit.