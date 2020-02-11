Trans teen find SĀFTY in L.A.

Samantha Koerner, a civil rights attorney of 25 years in police misconduct, questioned her career choice after her daughter, Cassie Koerner, came out as a transgender female on Mar. 11, 2018. Questioning whether to go into the legal field for the LGBTQ community, her husband proposed that she start a non-profit organization instead.

She thus took action and founded a non-profit to help increase mental health support for trans youth. Reaching out to the Cleveland Magnet Parent Association program, she partnered with Jill Harris and Gayle Denny in filing for officiating SĀFTY as a non-profit, calling it SĀFTY for Supportive Allies For Trans Youth.

Specifically, SĀFTY aims to eventually provide any service (medical, legal, emotional) for trans youth. As a new organization, their initial focus is to put together a network of therapists and connect students with transportation and free therapy.

With a board of members consisting of Aydin Olson-Kennedy, the leader of the L.A. Gender Center and Dr. Maurice Garcia, the director of Cedars-Sinai Transgender Surgery and Health Program, SĀFTY’s goal is to progress to aid in changing birth certificates, helping with changing the usage of a certain pronoun, and helping seek information about surgery and hormone therapy.

Using their connections to the Gender Youth Center and Cedars-Sinai, they hope to expand the network of trans youths seeking help. Additionally, they are tapping into support/chat groups on the digital distribution platform, Discord. For now, they’re currently helping out the small community of trans youth-centered at Cleveland High School.

Recalling the process Koerner went through in supporting her daughter, she said, “She needed a lot of support from her family [in court records, her pronoun, love and support, etc.]… (We) try to help these kids where they weren’t getting help from their own families.”

Cassie Koerner, the ambassador for SĀFTY, said, “A lot of people attribute the nonlegitimacy of gender dysphoria and transgender youth to the high suicide rates, but they fail to connect the level of suicide rates with the unacceptance in society.”

In the Williams Institute’s report of suicide rates amongst transgender adults, it was reported that about 41% of the group had attempted suicide. Many transgender adults who experienced rejection from family, victimization and/or violence had increased levels of suicide attempts. About 57% of the respondents reported family rejection, 50-54% experienced harassment/bullying, and 60-67% experienced harassment of a sexual and/or violent manner from law enforcement.

“I had to deal with a lot of it on my own… That’s the hardest part: other people won’t accept that [my gender] and that puts a strain on your mental health,” Solla Deitrick, a client of SĀFTY, said.

Consequently, a national survey was done on Gender Minority Mental health by Dr. Sarah Ketchen, Julia Raifman, Sarah Abelson, and Sari Reisner reported that 78% of gender minority students suffered either depression, anxiety, self-injury, and suicidality. Thus, the report concluded a need for a reduction of “mental health inequities” and a need to identify “protective factors.”

SĀFTY plans also to help educate parents in the legal and emotional process, as well as students who are questioning or beginning the process of transitioning. Currently, while funds are at a roadblock, in about 3-6 months, they plan on launching their website, where different trans youth stories and informational resources will be available to parents and youth alike.

“I’m really grateful for them, for helping people out. I think that education is super important if you’re going through questioning your identity. I don’t know if it’s easier, but it’s way better to have,” Deitrick said.